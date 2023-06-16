What is Juneteenth? Learn more about the historic holiday and how you can celebrate in Orlando

Juneteenth is coming up and many may be wondering what exactly this historic holiday is all about. This recently nationally-recognized holiday dates back almost 160 years and is celebrated around the U.S. on June 19 and the weekend leading up to it.

Read below to find out more about this holiday.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, a document that legally freed all slaves, many slave owners withheld that information from slaves in order to keep them for another harvest season, according to the Congressional Research Service.

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger traveled to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War, and slavery.In celebration, many Texans celebrated with community-centric events, such as parades, cookouts, prayer gatherings, historical and more.

Some communities even purchased land like the Emancipation Park in Houston, Texas, in honor of this milestone in history.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 19: Ashley Briscoe takes a selfie with Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) during the Black Lives Matters Business Expo on June 19, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The St. Petersburg Black Lives Matters group organized the Juneteenth celebration event which featured black-owned businesses from around the Tampa Bay area. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

When was this recognized as a holiday?

Juneteenth was first recognized as a state holiday in Texas on January 1, 1980. According to the Pew Research Center, Florida was the second state behind Texas to recognize it as an observance in 1991, but has yet to make it a permanent state holiday.

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan legislation in 2021 making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

This year, First Lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert at the White House with performers like Jennifer Hudson and the Wu-Tang Clan.

President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, lawmakers and guests, signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act legislation into law in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Official Whi Expand

How can I celebrate?

Check out this list of events that celebrate Juneteenth in the Central Florida area.

3rd Annual Lunch and Learn - Orlando

To celebrate Juneteenth, the Black Theatre Girl Magic Inc. hosts their third annual "Juneteenth Lunch and Learn" event free to the public. At the event, there will be a free BBQ lunch provided, readings of children’s books about Juneteenth, face painting and more. There will also be several Black-owned businesses and vendors there.

The event is on June 18 from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orlando Repertory Theatre on 1001 E Princeton St.

To learn more about the event or to register click here.

Eatonville Juneteenth Celebration - Eatonville

As the first self-governing all Black town in the United States, Eatonville hosts five different Juneteenth events from June 16 to June 19.

These events include a Father's Day gala, Juneteenth parade and more.

Check out their website to learn more and register for each event.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration 2023 - Orlando

The City of Orlando will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clear Lake Park at 2301 29th St.

This event features a kid's zone, live entertainment, several food vendors, plus more activities for families to engage in.

Freedom and Juneteenth - Orlando

The Orange County Library System offers a free event to educate the community on the history of Juneteenth on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Through stories and activities children are able to learn about the events that led to the end of slavery and express what they learned through their artwork.

This event will be at the Chickasaw branch at 870 N Chickasaw Trail.