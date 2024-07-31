Fans pack Camping World Stadium to see Manchester City take on Barcelona in FC Series friendly

A sell-out crowd at Camping World Stadium watched a thrilling international soccer match on Tuesday after an hour-long weather delay.

Four-time Premier League champions Manchester City took on Barcelona in an FC Series friendly. The teams tied with two goals each.

The match was part of the Soccer Champions Tour. This match is one of four Manchester City exhibitions in the United States as part of the FC Series. It marked the fourth year the Orlando-based event hosted top European teams in Central Florida and across the U.S. during the summer preseason.

Lightning in the area caused fans to have to leave the stadium less than an hour before the scheduled kickoff.

Some fans still waiting outside during the rain were covered with umbrellas, ponchos, trash bags and even flags.

The announced attendance was 63,237 people. This is yet another international soccer match at Camping World Stadium this summer, following a Team USA friendly against Brazil and Copa America matches.

The next international soccer match is in September.

