Family of Miya Marcano files lawsuit against apartment complex

The family of Miya Marcano has filed a lawsuit against the Arden Villas apartment complex, which is where investigators said she was last seen prior to her disappearance last month.

Law enforcement said that Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen on Friday, September 24, at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando. The prime suspect in her disappearance and death, 27-year-old Armando Manual Caballero, was found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday, September 27. Her body was discovered after days of searching on Saturday, October 2.

Caballero was a maintenance person at the Arden Villas Apartments where he had worked since June, according to investigators. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marcano lived and worked at the same apartment complex.

The Sheriff said it appears to have been a situation where Caballero might have developed a romantic interest in Marcano but he was rebuffed by her.

According to the court documents filed Monday, the Marcano family has filed on several counts, including:

Negligence claim against the Arden Villas Apartments, LLC

Negligence claim against the Preiss Company Inc.

Claim of Battery against Armanda Caballero

Claim of Vicarious Liability against the Arden Villas Apartments, LLC

Claim of Vicarious Liability against the Preiss Company Inc.

The family is also demanding a jury trial, the documents show.

"The family had hoped to hear from the management of the Arden Villas and expected for them to show more compassion towards their family especially since Miya was an employee but unfortunately it never happened. No human being should ever deal with the treatment experienced by Miya and her family," the law firm representing the family said. "The family is hoping that by pursuing this lawsuit they can get answers to numerous questions and hold those responsible for the disappearance and death of Miya fully responsible."

They added, "the family wants to bring about changes that will prevent families from experiencing the pain and grief with which they are currently dealing."

The law firm also address Caballero's employment, stating "Arden Villas gave Armando Caballero the unfettered access he needed to kill Miya. They need to be held accountable for their negligence."

In addition, they said, "We started this investigation with clear intentions; everyone that played a role in the disappearance and death of Miya Marcano will be held accountable."

A Celebration of Life was held for Miya Marcano on Wednesday in South Florida. Loved ones got the chance to say their final goodbyes to the 19-year-old Valencia College student.

Miya Marcano’s family has also launched a website for the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation. It aims to help the families of missing persons.

