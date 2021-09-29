New details released by Miya Marcano's family about night of disappearance
Miya's body was discovered at the Tymber Skan condos on Saturday.
The cause of death of Miya Marcano has not been released. Miya's family attorney believes critical hours were lost early in the investigation.
Miya's body was found in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan Condominiums in Orlando on October 2.
UCF Knights to play in honor of Miya Marcano
Apartment complex near where Miya Marcano disappeared makes changes to security
FOX 35 News has learned that the parent company of Arden Villas, Preiss, also owns another apartment complex in Orlando.
Arden Villas residents demand change following Miya Marcano's death
Residents at the Arden Villas apartment complex, where Miya Marcano was last seen, are calling for more safety measures to be put in place.
Miya Marcano’s family holds final vigil after body believed to be hers found
The family and friends of the 19-year-old shared prayers and honored Miya’s life one last time in front of her apartment window at Arden Villas.
Miya Marcano case: Woman tells of scary encounter with 'Armando,' police say
As the search for Miya Marcano continues, new details are emerging about another woman who tells police she had a scary encounter with a maintenance man named "Armando." Armando Caballero was the person of interest in Marcano's disappearance.
FBI, FDLE join Miya Marcano search; $15K reward offered for information
19-year-old Miya Marcano was last seen just before 5 p.m. last Friday; her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida.
Miya Marcano: Person of interest's cell phone pinged in New Smyrna, family says
Law enforcement said that the last time 19-year-old Miya Marcano was seen was Friday, September 24th, at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando.
Miya Marcano family members come from around the world to help search for missing teen
Family members from around the world are now in Orlando searching for Miya Marcano and praying for her safe return.
'She's the shining light in our family' says Miya Marcano's cousin
As day six of the search for Miya Marcano takes place, her family is processing the decision by FBI to assist. It's something they have been requesting for days as they believe she was kidnapped.
Miya Marcano: Timeline of her disappearance as search expands
New video shows what appears to be man carrying Miya’s blanket.
Miya Marcano case: New video shows what appears to be man carrying Miya’s blanket
A new video surfaced on Wednesday showing a man who appears to match the description of the person of interest in the disappearance of Miya Marcano carrying some of her belongings, her family says.
Miya Marcano: Vigil held as family searches for missing 19-year-old
The college student has been missing since Friday and the person of interest in the case is dead of an apparent suicide.
Miya Marcano case: Family continues desperate search for missing 19-year-old
On Tuesday, about 50 people gathered for a search of the Sabal Club Apartments where Armondo Caballero was found dead Monday.