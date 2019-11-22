Family of girl whose head was allegedly yanked by Orange County deputy wants him charged with battery

article

The family of a female middle school student whose head was pulled using "an inappropriate amount of force" by an Orange County school resource officer wants him charged with battery.

The family of the 13-year-old girl held a news conference Friday regarding the incident.

While her lawyers said that firing the officer was the right thing to do, they still think more should be done.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said what started out as a call to break up a fight ended with Deputy Harry Reid taking things too far with the West Ridge Middle School student, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

The video circulating online shows Reid taking the girl into custody at the Summerset Apartments in Orlando. Reid is seen grabbing the girl by the back of her head and forcefully pulling her head backward. The student can be heard screaming in the video.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Harry Reid had been with them since February 22, 2019. He has since been fired, Sheriff Mina said.

“There’s no doubt in my mind his actions were excessive and I didn’t see a need to put his hands on a middle school child. To me it looked like he lost control and his actions were totally inappropriate,” Sheriff Mina said during a news conference.

He said that someone sent him the video through social media, and he stressed that the behavior will not be tolerated.

“I am extremely upset, disappointed and outraged by the conduct of our deputy sheriff,” Mina added.

Orange County Public Schools released this statement:

“We are aware of the disturbing video taken at an apartment complex after school yesterday showing a school resource officer using force to subdue a juvenile. We appreciate Sheriff Mina acting quickly to remove the assigned deputy from our school and open an investigation into the incident. We will assist with the investigation, as needed.”

Sheriff Mina said he will look into prior complaints. He and the State Attorney's Office are reviewing the video and will determine if Reid will be charged.

"An investigation will be conducted by our Professional Standards Division and the findings from that investigation will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office for review."