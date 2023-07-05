Families head indoor for fun as Florida weather becomes too much to bear for some

A lot of people are looking for some fun out of the sun to escape the heat. Many people went to I-Drive but instead of hanging outside, people are hanging indoors.

Yalise Calero and her family, went to Disney the other day, but say it was just too hot to stay there.

"The lines were extremely long, and people were like oh my gosh, I can’t keep doing this. It was really bad."

Another group from the Bahamas also complained about the hot weather, saying they needed a break from it as well.

"Listen we can now breathe, it’s very relaxing and we’re having fun and the heat is not a factor here."

Jessica O'Brye and her boys got some ice cream at Dezerland to cool off. The family says they're packing their bags and leaving for the summer.

"It’s very hot, we will be heading to the West Coast later this summer to get some different weather," says O'Brye.

While many people aren't a fan of the soaring temperatures, indoor businesses are loving it.

"Fortunately, it's been a hot spring and summer so anytime it’s a hot summer, we get busy," says Lana Vegosen with Dezerland.

The CDC says that air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illnesses so even if you do spend a lot of time outside make sure you find time to go indoors where there is AC to cool off.