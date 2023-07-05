Florida man, woman accused of murder in stabbing death of teen in Orange County

article

Two people have been arrested in the deadly stabbing of an 18-year-old that happened last month in Orange County, authorities said.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives arrested Chad Jose Rivera-Rohena, 24, and Nicole Allison Jimenez, 21, on a warrant for charges of first-degree murder with a weapon in the killing of Jacob Dewitt.

On the afternoon of June 3, deputies were called out to North Alafaya Trail regarding a stabbing and found Dewitt with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition and died days later on June 11, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

At this time, investigators have not said what led to the shooting or whether the victim and suspects knew each other.