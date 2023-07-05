3 small planes flip over during severe storms in Kissimmee

Three planes flipped over at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport on Wednesday afternoon as severe storms moved through Central Florida.

High winds estimated at a peak of 60 mph and rain in the area caused the planes the flip over, the city of Kissimmee said.

Two of the planes were not tied down. One of them was non-airworthy, used by an aircraft maintenance school. The second plane was being used for flight instruction earlier in the day.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo: City of Kissimmee

The third plane is privately owned and the tie-down ropes broke free.

All three planes had some damage and no one was injured during the incident.