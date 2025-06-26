“Oh, here it is!”: Polk County deputy resigns after allegedly stealing $300 during traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigned Wednesday after being arrested for allegedly stealing cash during a traffic stop near Fort Meade, officials said.
"Oh, here it is!"
What we know:
Deputy Justin Register, 28, resigned on June 25 after he was arrested and charged with petit theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred during a traffic stop in which Register arrested a driver for not having a valid license. Two other deputies arrived as backup and noticed Register placing the driver’s wallet and phone in his patrol car’s trunk. Later, one deputy saw Register return to the trunk multiple times.
The driver’s daughter arrived at the scene and requested to take custody of his belongings. Register reportedly returned the items, including $82 from the wallet. The driver, however, claimed the wallet originally contained an additional $300.
Deputies began searching the area and found a pay stub showing the driver had cashed a $400 check. Leon later observed Register unzip a rifle bag in the trunk, pull out folded cash, and state, "Oh, here it is!"
The incident was immediately reported to a supervisor, prompting a criminal investigation.
Justin Register | CREDIT: Polk County Sheriff’s Office
"He should never be trusted to work in law enforcement again"
What they're saying:
"This kind of dishonest behavior is disgusting," Sheriff Judd said in a statement. "He should never be trusted to work in law enforcement again. I commend the deputies who reported him."
Sheriff Grady Judd also said Register would have been terminated had he not resigned.
Register was hired by the sheriff’s office in May 2018.
Auditing Register's previous arrests & traffic stops
What's next:
Officials said they will be auditing all of Register’s arrests and traffic stops. They are working with the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office to review any ongoing prosecutions involving Register.
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about Register’s conduct is encouraged to contact the agency’s administrative investigation section at 863-298-6506.
