Orlando weather: Daily storms and flooding threat possible through July 4th weekend

The Brief Orlando will see scattered showers and storms today, mainly between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Daily afternoon storms will continue throughout the week and into the July 4th holiday weekend, bringing the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding. A stalled front and tropical moisture could lead to low-end tropical development, but the main concern remains widespread rainfall.



What will the weather look like today?

What to Expect:

After a few lingering showers this morning, partly to mostly cloudy skies will be sticking around for our Monday in Central Florida. This will help to keep a lid on our temperatures, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s for this afternoon.

Showers and storms will begin to bubble up around lunchtime today, with the best chances taking place from roughly 3pm-7pm today.

With a 50% chance forecast, it won't be nearly as soggy as this past weekend and not everyone will see the rain.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Showers and storms gradually wind down after sunset. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight as lows fall into the low and mid 70s.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

What to Expect:

Daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms are on the way for this week and into the holiday weekend. An incoming front will gradually stall out over the region towards the end of the week.

This, coupled with tropical moisture and Atlantic sea-breeze collision, will bring multiple rounds of showers and storms, many of which bring the chance of very heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding.

Stay close to the forecast for your Independence Day celebrations and plans! Temperatures this week will likely stay below normal, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 80s and around 90 degrees at best into the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

What to Expect:

There's an area of interest that's been outlined by the NHC for potential tropical development in the Gulf stretching across Central Florida and into the Atlantic. There is only a low 20% chance of development, as we are still several days out.

The fading cold front that's set to dip into the southeast will stall out across the Florida peninsula. As this takes shape, an area of low pressure may try to form along the remnants of this front. This could, at most, lead to a low chance of a tropical depression forming.

Regardless of whether a depression forms or not, heavy and potentially flooding rainfall will be the biggest impact felt during the holiday weekend.

Be sure to stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest on this system in the coming days.

