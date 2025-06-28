South Florida's Operation Showdown: 31 arrested, 80 illegal firearms and 900+ rounds of ammunition seized

The Brief Operation Showdown was a two-month, multi-agency investigation. The operation aimed to crack down on violent crime and illegal firearms across South Florida. The operation led to the arrest of 31 people, 80 illegal firearms seized, more than 900 rounds of ammunition confiscated and close to 10 kilograms of narcotics recovered.



A massive operation in South Florida recently led to the arrest of 31 people, 80 illegal firearms seized, more than 900 rounds of ammunition confiscated and close to 10 kilograms of narcotics recovered, officials say.

What we know:

Operation Showdown, launched in April, was a two-month, multi-agency crackdown on violent crime and illegal firearms across South Florida.

Participating organizations included the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Eighty firearms were recovered as part of Operation Showdown. (Credit: Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office)

The operation has reportedly led to 31 arrests in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for narcotics and firearms.

Throughout the operation, 80 firearms were seized and more than 900 rounds of ammunition and 10 kilograms of illegal narcotics were recovered, including methamphetamine, cocaine, crack and oxycodone.

‘Real action’

What they're saying:

"This is what strong partnerships look like," officials with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said. "Together, we’re taking real action to keep our communities safe."

"Drugs and guns continue to fuel the violence that threatens the safety of our community," U.S. Attorney O’Byrne said. "By prosecuting violent offenders, in close collaboration with ATF and other federal and local law enforcement agencies, we send a clear and unified message that South Florida will not be defined by fear but by safety and justice. I commend the agents and officers that made Operation Showdown a success."

"This Enhanced Enforcement Initiative in Southern Florida has resulted in long-term results," Acting Special Agent in Charge Mallory said. "ATF will continue to prioritize keeping violent offenders, those who traffic, possess and utilize firearms illegally, and narcotics traffickers, out of our communities, because it is a critical component of keeping our communities safe. This targeted program could not have been possible without the support and collaboration from our local and federal partners. ATF strives to foster and maintain these relationships to ensure that we safeguard the public that we serve."