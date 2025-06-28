Port Orange home destroyed in fire; 2 in critical condition, officials say

The Brief A house fire broke out on Saturday morning in Port Orange. Two people remain in critical condition. The home on Nash Lane appears to have been destroyed.



Two people are in critical condition and a home has been destroyed after a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning in Port Orange.

What happened?

What we know:

Crews with the Port Orange Fire Rescue and the Port Orange Police Department said they responded around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday to a structural fire on Nash Lane in Port Orange.

Officials said two people were located in the house fire and taken to the hospital, where they currently remain in critical condition.

Crews responded to the house fire around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. (Credit: Heather Whiting)

FOX 35's Matt Trezza was at the scene of the fire, where he said the home appeared to be completely gutted. The fire was put out, but small trails of smoke could be seen rising from the roof. A burnt car was spotted in the garage.

Neighbors told Trezza that the scene was "frightening" and the scene was "as bright as the sun."

What's next:

The State Fire Marshal Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The Port Orange home appears to have been destroyed after the fire.

What we don't know:

At this time, investigators have not yet indicated if the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene. It is unclear where in the home the two people were located or how the fire was started. The two victims have not been identified.

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.