Orlando's Amway Center now has a new name

Goodbye Amway Center, hello Kia Center.

The legendary sports and entertainment arena located in the heart of downtown Orlando has been renamed. The Orlando Magic officially announced the name change on Wednesday, and FOX 35 was there to see the new sign go up.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The name change will go into effect on Wednesday – and it'll be plastered all over the venue, including new indoor and outdoor signage, new electric vehicle charging stations and Kia vehicle displays. There will also be a Kia Terrace, a gathering place for car, music and sports fans.

"The Orlando Magic and Kia America have been proud partners for several years and we share in the excitement of Kia’s success and growth," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "We look forward to our expanded partnership which allows Kia to drive its brand forward and deliver a direct, impactful message to our fan base and beyond using the power of the NBA. Kia also becomes a ‘Champion of the Community’ partner and we look forward to working together to positively impact the Central Florida community."

Photo: Orlando Magic

News of the arena renaming comes as the car brand announces an all-new historic vehicle, the Kia EV9. It's the "automotive industry's first affordable three-row all-electric SUV," according to a press release.

It's also important to note that Orlando's Kia Center complements the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, "stretching Kia’s association with first-class entertainment from coast-to-coast," the company said.

Photo: Orlando Magic

"The naming of the Kia Center is another example of the strength of our partnership and provides us a year-round sports and entertainment platform for our fans," said Sean Yoon, Kia president and CEO. "This facility is a spectacular asset for those who call Central Florida home and for those who visit this global tourist destination. Coupled with our naming rights of the Kia Forum in California, we now stretch from coast to coast."

The arena first opened on Oct. 1, 2010, and is currently the home to the Orlando Magic basketball team and the Orlando Solar Bears hockey team.

The venue has been a popular spot for sell-out concerts by big names like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eillish and more.