Tropics update: NHC tracking disturbance near Florida over July 4 weekend

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring areas of potential tropical development along the Southeastern United States and the Florida Peninsula. It could develop by the end of the week, which falls on the Fourth of July weekend, when millions of people are traveling.



Towards the end of this week and potentially into next weekend, an area of low pressure could develop along the Southeastern United States – including on either side of the Florida Peninsula, the NHC said. This is due to a remnant frontal boundary.

Some tropical or subtropical development could then develop. As of Sunday morning, there is a low chance – 20% – of further development over the next several days.

What can we expect in Florida?

The daily rain opportunities this week are driven by these waves of low pressure upstairs in the sky or the "pieces of energy", along with the daily sea breeze interaction. So, in fact, the tropical downpours that we're getting each and every day this week are a result of the potential formation of this tropical disturbance.

Florida July 4 Forecast

This means that tropical rains are on the table for our July 4th holiday weekend with a depression potentially forming next weekend. Potential rainfall amounts vary across the state, but up towards the Big Bend area, seven inches of rain could fall.

It all depends on where this low actually forms, because that will impact how much rain we see in Central Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor.

July 4 travel at Orlando International Airport

More than 1.4 million people are expected to fly into or out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) this week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Here are the top 5 busiest days expected at MCO:

Sunday, July 6 - 175,559 (arrivals & departures)

Sunday, June 29 - 174,053

Monday, July 7 - 167,536

Monday, June 30 - 166,746

Saturday, July 5 - 166,508

Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Depression Two strengthened to become Tropical Storm Barry, the second named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Where is Tropical Storm Barry at?

90 miles east of Tuxpan, Mexico

165 miles southeast of Tampico, Mexico

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

"Barry is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue today. On the forecast track, the storm is expected to make landfall and then move inland over eastern Mexico later today or tonight," the NHC said.

It may strengthen a little before making landfall, then will quickly weaken, the NHC said.