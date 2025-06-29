Two guests rescued after going overboard on Disney Dream, officials say

The Brief Two guests were rescued, according to a cruise spokesperson. Officials said crew members assisted with the rescue. Cruise officials said both were rescued and returned to the ship with minutes.



Two guests aboard the Disney Dream are recovering after being rescued from the water, according to officials.

A spokesperson with Disney Cruise Line said crew members assisted in the rescue.

Cruise officials said the guests were both rescued and returned to the ship within minutes.

DCL released a statement saying: "The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols."

It is unknown what led to the guests going overboard.