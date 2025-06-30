Alligator Alcatraz: President Trump to visit Florida ICE detention facility, DeSantis says

The Brief President Trump is expected to visit the newly opened immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport. The $450 million facility has drawn criticism from environmental groups who filed a federal lawsuit, citing threats to endangered species and a lack of public review. Governor DeSantis has defended the center, calling its location secure due to its remote setting.



President Trump is expected to visit the new immigration detention center located in the Florida Everglades on Tuesday, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’?

What we know:

The controversial detention facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" is located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport. The facility is designed to house, process and deport undocumented immigrants.

According to the Florida government, the site will cost around $450 million a year to operate. However, that cost is expected to be reimbursed by FEMA.

President Trump to visit on opening day

What they're saying:

During a press conference Monday in Wildwood, Florida, the governor was asked about the facility.

"When the president comes tomorrow, he's going to be able to see," DeSantis said. According to the governor, President Trump is "very excited" about the visit.

DeSantis stated that he expects the detention center to be operational on Tuesday.

"They ain't going anywhere once they're there, unless you want them to go somewhere…because good luck getting to civilization. So the security is amazing — natural and otherwise," DeSantis said.

Why is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ controversial?

The other side:

A coalition of environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit on Friday, June 27, 2025, to stop construction of the migrant detention facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz". Critics say it threatens endangered species and violates environmental law by bypassing review and public input.

The court has not yet scheduled a hearing, and federal agencies have not issued public statements on whether environmental reviews will proceed.