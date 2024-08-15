Ex-employee arrested for threats, trespassing at Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach: police

Stream FOX 35:

An unauthorized, former employee of Campbell Middle School was arrested Thursday morning after making threats online and showing up on campus, according to spokespeople from both Volusia County Schools and the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Several staff members alerted administration and law enforcement after the ex-employee was seen entering the front parking lot, a spokesperson for the school district said in a statement to FOX 35.

Police said the employee made a "vague" threat on social media after they were placed on administrative leave.

The employee was arrested and has been trespassed from Campbell Middle School and Volusia County Schools, officials said.

"All students and staff members are safe," the school district said. "We are thankful to the staff members who reported the unauthorized individual and to law enforcement for quickly resolving the situation."

Campbell Middle School has returned to normal operations.

No other details about the incident, including the employee's identity, their alleged threat, their charges or why they were on administrative leave, have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

