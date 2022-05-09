Eric Smith announced as new police chief for Orlando Police Department

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that Deputy Chief Eric Smith will take over as Chief of Police for the Orlando Police Department when Orlando Rolón retires in November.

Dyer made the announcement from Orlando Police Department Headquarters on Monday. Smith will be the 40th police chief for the Orlando Police Department.

"I am confident that under Smith's strong, capable leadership, the OPD will continue to work diligently in protecting our community against crime and ensuring that every person in our community feels equally valued and equally protected."

Smith has grown through the ranks of the Orlando Police Department for the last 27 years, working in nearly every aspect of the department, Dyer said.

He served as OPD's high-risk incident commander since 2016, leading SWAT and crisis negotiations and crisis intervention team. He also served for 19 years as a member of the SWAT team.

An Orlando resident for 33 years, Smith moved to Orlando to play football at the University of Central Florida before becoming a police officer.

Smith said he will remain committed to working closely with the community and his goal is to remove crime guns off the streets.

Chief Rolón announced last week that he plans to retire this fall. His last day in office will be Nov. 1.

Rolón is the first Latino to hold the position of Orlando Chief of Police. He has led the department for the last four years.

"Chief, you served our community with honor and pride," Dyer said the Rolón. "I'm forever grateful for your nearly 30 years of dedicated service to the city of Orlando and our residents."