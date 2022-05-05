Orlando Chief Orlando Rolón announces retirement plans

article

The City of Orlando's first Hispanic police chief is retiring later this year, according to a statement released by the Orlando Police Department Thursday evening. Chief Orlando Rolón said he intends to step down on Nov. 1, with his last day of work on Aug. 19.

Rolón was named the city's 39th Chef of Police in 2018. Nov. 8, 2022, marks Rolón's 30th year of service as an Orlando police officer.

"The challenges law enforcement chief executives faced during the last three years have been unprecedented," Chief Rolón wrote in a letter addressed to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "Addressing the concerns of our citizens and ensuring our officers felt supported was critical, and I am proud of the way I led our department during this challenging time."

Chief Rolón also touched on social unrest, citywide protests, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, despite those challenges, he reestablished neighborhood patrols, formed the Junior Reserve Law Enforcement program, developed a youth outreach program, and created the first real-time crime center.

