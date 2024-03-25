Epic Universe is set to open next year, and construction has been underway for several months now. SKYFOX was in the area on Monday to get a bird's-eye view of the highly anticipated theme park.

During SKYFOX's flyover, you can see what appears to be a new roller coaster and hotel, among other potential attractions. Universal Studios previously released information about rides and attractions coming to the park, and the roller coaster being built seems to resemble Starfall Racers, the park's most "thrilling coaster experience" – a dual-launch coaster that will reach speeds of up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet.

It looks like a hotel is under construction, too. The 500-room property called Universal Helios Grand Hotel, named after the God of the Sun, will provide guests "one-of-a-kind views and its very own dedicated entrance into the theme park," officials previously said.

There will be five "worlds" at Epic Universe, including Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon's Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

The park will be located a few miles away from Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay at 4700 East Sand Lake Road in Orlando.