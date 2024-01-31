Epic Universe: Universal Orlando's forthcoming attraction 'raises the bar,' theme park expert says

There is exciting news from the theme park capital of the world. The company released the first in-depth look at Universal’s newest addition, Epic Universe, on Tuesday.

"Universal Epic Universe changes everything you thought you knew about Universal Orlando resort," said Mark Woodbury, Chair and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences.

Renderings and a promotional video show the 750-acre park, which will feature five themed "worlds," with the heart of the attraction billed as "Celestial Park." According to Universal, Epic Universe will have more than 50 attractions, entertainment, dining, shops, and a 500-room hotel called the Universal Helios Grand Hotel.

Epic Universe: Universal Orlando shares new renderings, ride info for its new theme park

Matthew Miller of Orlando Informer was blown away by the specs.

"This is the first time that Universal has released major details on Epic Universe since 2019. So, to wait five years for these kind of details, I’ve got to tell you – it was worth the wait," Miller said. "Anytime one of the parks does something big, especially something as epic as Epic Universe, it’s going to raise the tides of all parks."

Slated to open in 2025, the new park is anticipated to draw big crowds, but competition isn’t new around here, said Disney expert Lou Mongello of WDWRadio.

"McDonald's has always had Burger King; Subway has always had Blimpie. It raises the standards for everyone. I love the fact that there’s competition. I think it raises the bar for everyone," Mongello said.

MORE HEADLINES:

"It makes both Universal and Disney continue to improve and set new standards in terms of storytelling. We, as guests, are the beneficiaries of this because there’s always something new, and more importantly, we get much better experiences along the way. Disney is putting in like $60 million in terms of what they’re investing in theme parks. They have not just a one-year, but a 10-year road map."

Not far from the other parks, Epic Universe is located south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard. It’s about three miles away from the Orange County Convention Center – a highly traffic-prone area.

"How are they going to get guests from Universal proper over to Epic Universe?" asked Mongello. "I don’t know. Obviously, that corridor can be very heavily trafficked in terms of timing, but I’m sure there is a plan underway. Hopefully, it’s not a barrier, but I hope it becomes part of the story-telling experience."

Although Epic Universe is scheduled to open next year, an exact date has not been announced.