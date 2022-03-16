EF-1 tornado touches down in Sarasota as storms sweep across state

A tornado was caught on camera by the Sarasota Police Department as blew over the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service later confirmed that a very brief EF-1 tornado formed just after 2:15 p.m. with winds of approximately 90 mph.

There was damage to roof at industrial building on 2100 block of 10th street following a brief touchdown.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. [Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department]

Courtesy: Kimberly Kuizon, WTVT-TV FOX 13

Courtesy: Kimberly Kuizon, WTVT-TV FOX 13

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Florida as another round of storms is developing Wednesday across the Southeast.

A strong low-pressure system tracking across the region is igniting more storms as a springlike weather pattern dominates the eastern half of the U.S. The same system will spark more storms Thursday.

Warm, humid air streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico will be ingested into this storm system, providing the instability needed for the development of severe storms packing threats of large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.