Large hail could fall across Central Florida during storms on Wednesday

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to push across East Central Florida on Wednesday. The main concern will be large hail, especially from any supercells that develop, as well as isolated damaging wind gusts.

A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, as the atmosphere is moist and unstable.

Significant hail (larger than 2 inches in diameter) may occur in Central Florida if enough deep shear is present.

Wind shear describes the change in wind speed and direction with height.

If shear is strong, the thunderstorm's updraft can be tilted, maintaining the storm's energy source, (it's warm/moist updraft) thus maintaining the storm for a prolonged period of time.

There's also enough water in the atmosphere (surface dew points in the mid 60s to low 70s) to foster hail growth. Given this favorable environment, the Storm Prediction Center has added a 10%/hatched "sig-hail" area to East Central Florida.

"Sig-hail" means there is a 10% or greater probability for significant hail of 2 inches or larger in diameter.

