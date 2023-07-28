New immersive experience brings Edgar Allan Poe's world to Orlando speakeasy

article

Calling all literature enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs!

Orlando is about to experience a spine-chilling celebration like no other with the opening of an Edgar Allan Poe speakeasy bar popping up downtown in September.

Four of The Raven poet's timeless works will be reimagined and retold by Poe historians inside a dark speakeasy at The MEZZ at 100 S Eola Dr #200 in downtown Orlando from September 7-10.

The event's lead mixologist will also transform the stories into a four-part cocktail experience:

Pale Blue Eye: Light blue cocktail with blueberry vodka, lemon juice, rose syrup and La Croix (inspired by The Tell-Tale Heart )

Cocktail of Red Death: 100-proof vodka cocktail with cherry herring, Benedictine liquor, lime juice, pineapple juice and bitters (inspired by The Masque of the Red Death )

Edgar's Twisted Brandy Milk Punch: Kentucky B bourbon and French Brandy mixed with vanilla cream, milk syrup, half and half and star anise

The Raventini: Black and gold cocktail with citrus vodka, blackberry liquor, lime juice and "secret spices" (inspired by The Raven)

Orlando's Poe event comes amid a nationwide tour for the pop-up bar, with other stops scheduled in Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte and New York City.

Guests must be 21 and up to attend. No late entry is permitted.

Tickets are on sale now for $55 a person. There's low availability, however, so be sure to snag them as soon as possible.

Check out the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy's website for more information.