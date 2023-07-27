Woman ordered 6 chicken nuggets from Orlando Wendy's and hilariously got 60 instead: 'That's crazy'

Sometimes, dreams really do come true – at least for one lucky DoorDash customer who received a jaw-dropping surprise in her recent Wendy's order.

Blue King was on vacation in Orlando and wanted to grab something quick, so she placed an order at the Wendy's located on McCoy Road near the Florida Mall, she told FOX 35 News.

The receipt, which totaled $20 and change, showed an order for a Double Stack burger, an Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, two pineapple mango lemonades and a six-piece order of chicken nuggets.

Photo: Blue King

When she got the order, however, she was "shocked."

"It's funny because the Dasher handed me the bag and I was trying to figure out why the bag was so heavy," she said.

Inside the bag was a massive party tray of chicken nuggets. Blue King estimated about 60 were in there.

Photo: Blue King

"I was very grateful, I was just shocked," she said.

Blue King shared a video of her experience on TikTok and people couldn't help but be jealous of her fortuitous surprise.

"You have been blessed," one user wrote.

"You hit the lottery," said another.

"That's a dream come true omg," another user wrote.

And in case you were wondering, she got 10 extra sauces in that bag, too!

Some users wanted to know if the store was closing at the time of her order, since the receipt shows the order was placed shortly after 8:30 p.m. That location closes at 10 p.m. on Mondays, the day the order was placed.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Wendy's for comment.