EDC Orlando passes go on sale Friday: What to know about ticket prices, dates
ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you ready to dance under the Electric Sky? The time has come – to buy your tickets!
EDC Orlando Wise Owl passes go on sale Friday, March 29 at noon. That includes general admission passes, general admission+ passes and VIP passes to the annual 18-and-up music festival.
Here's what you need to know about EDC Orlando, including ticket prices, festival dates and more:
When is EDC Orlando?
EDC Orlando is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10 at TInker Field.
FLORIDA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: See the lineup including Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Foreigner, Cody Johnson & more
EDC Orlando 2024 lineup
The lineup for EDC Orlando 2024 has not yet been announced. The lineup is typically announced in the summer.
General atmosphere at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) on November 10, 2018 at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. The two day electronic music festival has been held annually in Orlando since 2011. The flagship event in Las Vegas, Nevada is the world
EDC Orlando ticket prices
General admission passes, general admission+ passes and VIP passes go on sale Friday, March 29 at noon. When they go on sale, you can secure your spot with just a $10 deposit.
Here's what to know about each pass tier:
3-day general admission
What's included:
- 1 festival ticket
- Free water refill stations
- Food and beverage options
- Bar access
Price: $209.99 plus taxes and fees
‘THE PLACE WENT NUTS’: Kanye West makes surprise appearance at Travis Scott's Orlando concert
3-day general admission+
What's included:
- 1 festival ticket
- Expedited entry lane into festival
- Premium, air-conditioned restrooms
- Free water refill stations
- Food and beverage options
- Bar access
Price: $289.99 plus taxes and fees
3-day VIP
What's included:
- 1 festival ticket
- Exclusive food and beverage otions
- Dedicated VIP viewing areas
- Dedicated VIP merch tent
- Complimentary Volta Beauty Bar
- Kandi-making station
- Gran ‘n’ go festival essentials
- Free wifi
- Free water refill stations
Price: $409.99 plus taxes and fees
Click here for more information about EDC Orlando.