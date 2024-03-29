EDC Orlando passes go on sale Friday: What to know about ticket prices, dates

Are you ready to dance under the Electric Sky? The time has come – to buy your tickets!

EDC Orlando Wise Owl passes go on sale Friday, March 29 at noon. That includes general admission passes, general admission+ passes and VIP passes to the annual 18-and-up music festival.

Here's what you need to know about EDC Orlando, including ticket prices, festival dates and more:

When is EDC Orlando?

EDC Orlando is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10 at TInker Field.

EDC Orlando 2024 lineup

The lineup for EDC Orlando 2024 has not yet been announced. The lineup is typically announced in the summer.

EDC Orlando ticket prices

General admission passes, general admission+ passes and VIP passes go on sale Friday, March 29 at noon. When they go on sale, you can secure your spot with just a $10 deposit.

Here's what to know about each pass tier:

3-day general admission

What's included:

1 festival ticket

Free water refill stations

Food and beverage options

Bar access

Price: $209.99 plus taxes and fees

3-day general admission+

What's included:

1 festival ticket

Expedited entry lane into festival

Premium, air-conditioned restrooms

Free water refill stations

Food and beverage options

Bar access

Price: $289.99 plus taxes and fees

3-day VIP

What's included:

1 festival ticket

Exclusive food and beverage otions

Dedicated VIP viewing areas

Dedicated VIP merch tent

Complimentary Volta Beauty Bar

Kandi-making station

Gran ‘n’ go festival essentials

Free wifi

Free water refill stations

Price: $409.99 plus taxes and fees

Click here for more information about EDC Orlando.