Florida Strawberry Festival concert lineup: Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Foreigner, Cody Johnson & more

The Florida Strawberry Festival is slated to kick off in Plant City this week with a slew of headlining acts including ZZ Top, The Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas and many, many more.

The annual festival, which starts Thursday, Feb. 29 and runs through Sunday, March 10, gives Floridians the chance to experience rides, exhibits, livestock shows, entertainment, and of course, food!

Florida Strawberry Festival tickets

Tickets are on sale now. Concert ticket prices vary per day and do not include festival gate admission.

Concert tickets range from $25 to $75, depending on the musical act.

Single-day general admission tickets are $4 for kids ages 6-12 and $10 for adults.

There are special discounted tickets on select days.

Click here to buy tickets.

Florida Strawberry Festival concert schedule

Here's a look at the entertainment lineup for the Florida Strawberry Festival:

Feb. 29 (10:30 a.m.): Jimmy Sturr & his orchestra

Feb. 29 (3:30 p.m.): The Oak Ridge Boys

Feb. 29 (7:30 p.m.): Oliver Anthony

March 1 (3:30 p.m.): The Beach Boys

March 1 (7:30 p.m.): Jordan Davis

March 2 (7:30 p.m.): Black Eyed Peas

March 3 (7:30 p.m.): Parker McCollum

March 4 (3:30 p.m.): The Bellamy Brothers

March 4 (7:30 p.m.): ZZ Top

March 5 (3:30 p.m.): Mark Lowry

March 5 (7:30 p.m.): Zach Williams

March 6 (3:30 p.m.): Craig Morgan

March 6 (7:30 p.m.): Riley Green

March 7 (10:30 a.m.): Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

March 7 (3:30 p.m.): Gene Watson

March 7 (7:30 p.m.): Kirk Franklin

March 8 (3:30 p.m.): The Commodores

March 8 (7:30 p.m.): Foreigner

March 9 (3:30 p.m.): Jo Dee Messina

March 9 (7:30 p.m.): Flo Rida

March 10 (7:30 p.m.): Cody Johnson

Florida Strawberry Festival