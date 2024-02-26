Florida Strawberry Festival concert lineup: Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Foreigner, Cody Johnson & more
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Florida Strawberry Festival is slated to kick off in Plant City this week with a slew of headlining acts including ZZ Top, The Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas and many, many more.
The annual festival, which starts Thursday, Feb. 29 and runs through Sunday, March 10, gives Floridians the chance to experience rides, exhibits, livestock shows, entertainment, and of course, food!
Florida Strawberry Festival tickets
Tickets are on sale now. Concert ticket prices vary per day and do not include festival gate admission.
Concert tickets range from $25 to $75, depending on the musical act.
Single-day general admission tickets are $4 for kids ages 6-12 and $10 for adults.
There are special discounted tickets on select days. More info on that here.
Click here to buy tickets.
Florida Strawberry Festival concert schedule
Here's a look at the entertainment lineup for the Florida Strawberry Festival:
Flo Rida is scheduled to perform at the Florida Strawberry Festival on March 9. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)
- Feb. 29 (10:30 a.m.): Jimmy Sturr & his orchestra
- Feb. 29 (3:30 p.m.): The Oak Ridge Boys
- Feb. 29 (7:30 p.m.): Oliver Anthony
- March 1 (3:30 p.m.): The Beach Boys
- March 1 (7:30 p.m.): Jordan Davis
- March 2 (7:30 p.m.): Black Eyed Peas
- March 3 (7:30 p.m.): Parker McCollum
- March 4 (3:30 p.m.): The Bellamy Brothers
- March 4 (7:30 p.m.): ZZ Top
- March 5 (3:30 p.m.): Mark Lowry
- March 5 (7:30 p.m.): Zach Williams
- March 6 (3:30 p.m.): Craig Morgan
- March 6 (7:30 p.m.): Riley Green
- March 7 (10:30 a.m.): Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
- March 7 (3:30 p.m.): Gene Watson
- March 7 (7:30 p.m.): Kirk Franklin
- March 8 (3:30 p.m.): The Commodores
- March 8 (7:30 p.m.): Foreigner
- March 9 (3:30 p.m.): Jo Dee Messina
- March 9 (7:30 p.m.): Flo Rida
- March 10 (7:30 p.m.): Cody Johnson
MORE MUSIC: Concerts coming to Florida in 2024
Click here for more information about the Florida Strawberry Festival.