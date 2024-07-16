New Raising Cane's in Daytona Beach pays homage to NASCAR, local icons

article

Raising Cane's is just days away from opening its newest Central Florida location.

The popular chicken finger restaurant is set to open the doors to its Daytona Beach location for the first time on July 23. It'll be located at 2451 West International Speedway Blvd., adjacent to Daytona International Speedway. This marks the 16th Raising Cane's location in Florida and fourth in Central Florida.

"We’re shifting into high gear as we bring Raising Cane’s to Daytona Beach," Raising Cane's Area Leader of Restaurants Ashley Adams said in a news release. "With our legendary Chicken Fingers and local pride, we aim to make every visit a victory lap for our Customers."

The inside of the restaurant is decked out with NASCAR and racing-themed decor, like a Toni Breidinger Raising Cane's race suit and other pit crew memorabilia. Breidinger is a 25-year-old stock car racing driver and model who competes in the ARCA Manrds Series.

Photo: Raising Cane's

The racing inspiration continues in the restaurant's drive-thru with a checkered finish line and flag.

There's also framed photos celebrating Daytona Beach icons like painter Bob Ross, basketball star Vince Carter and actor Denzel Washington.

Photo: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's in Daytona Beach grand opening celebration

Raising Cane's is hosting a grand opening block party on July 23. Here's what you need to know:

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 (doors officially open at 10 a.m.)

Where: 2451 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

What's expected: Live DJ, yard games, exclusive Daytona Beach swag

Entries for the "Lucky 20" drawing will be accepted from 8-9 a.m.; 20 customers (ages 13 and up) will win free Raising Cane's for a year; customers must be present to win

First 100 customers who purchase a Box Combo will get a commemorative hat and free Box Combo card for a return visit

25 customers will win a pair of tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400

The official pace car for NASCAR's Daytona International Speedway will be on-site with opportunities for photos and giveaways

The Daytona Tortugas Minor League Baseball team's mascot, Shelldon, will be on-site

Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting

Check presentation to Mainland High School Athletics

The Daytona Beach location will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Customers can either dine-in, carry-out, order ahead or in the drive-thru.

Photo: Raising Cane's

