Duo accused of stealing printer, hoverboard from Sanford Target

Two women are accused of working together to steal a printer and hoverboard from Super Target in Sanford, according to police.

The Sanford Police Department said the theft happened on June 22 at the store located at 1201 WP Ball Blvd.

One of the women was caught on surveillance footage pointing at the Epson printer and Razor hoverboard, and the other women then grabs the items and leaves the store without paying for them, police said.

Police said the two suspects then met outside the Target and left in the same minivan.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.