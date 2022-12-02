Bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home

A bear was caught sleeping on the doorstep of a Florida resident.

A resident in Heathrow discovered the bear curled up and snoozing in front of his house.

"It was amazing. I just walked out, and it was like right there in front of me and so close," said Chuck Robbins.

This certainly isn't the first time Robbins has seen a bear at his place, but he says it's definitely the biggest. He estimates it weighed at least 375 pounds.

Robbins said he just hoped the bear was comfortable.