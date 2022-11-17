Driver arrested hours after hitting, killing Florida teen waiting for school bus

The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Lake County teen was arrested just hours following the incident.

Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested 57-year-old Enrique Ramirez Thursday on charges of leaving the scene involving death.

The teen was killed after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Lake County early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, shortly before 6:30 a.m., the teen was crossing County Road 455 near Willow Pines Lane when he reportedly walked in front of a car. Troopers said the car hit the teen, causing him to be thrown into a southbound lane of CR- 455. Ramirez left the scene after the crash, according to FHP.

The 14-year-old was later hit by the driver of a pickup truck that didn't see him laying on the road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez' car was taken into evidence earlier after being located by deputies.

He was booked into the Lake County Jail. The crash is still under investigation.