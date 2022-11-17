Florida teen killed in hit-and-run crash in Lake County

A 14-year-old Florida boy was killed after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Lake County early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a message to parents and staff, Lake County Schools said the teen, who was a freshman at Lake Minneola High School, was hit by a car while waiting for the school bus.

According to troopers, shortly before 6:30 a.m., the teen was crossing County Road 455 near Willow Pines Lane when he reportedly walked in front of a car. Troopers said the car hit the teen, causing him to be thrown into a southbound lane of CR- 455. The driver left the scene after the crash, according to FHP.

The teen was later hit by the driver of a pickup truck that didn't see him laying on the road. The teen – who has not been identified at this time – was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Deputies found the car involved in the initial crash and have taken it into evidence. FHP said its troopers are speaking with the owner of the car and are investigating who the driver was at the time of the crash.

Lake County Schools said it will have grief counselors available for students and staff this week.