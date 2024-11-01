Downtown Orlando shooting: Did the new Florida constitutional carry gun law impact the shooting?

A mass shooting early Friday morning in Downtown Orlando left two people dead and seven injured. The tragic incident has now prompted questions of security in the downtown area.

During a press conference with Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain Friday morning in response to the shooting, questions were raised about the recent security changes. Previously in the downtown area, there were closures, officers, K9 officers and a weapon ban was put into place.

"That all went away when, sort of, the law changed, when the law changed, and basically you can carry a weapon on a public street as long as you meet certain criteria. So when that changed, we could no longer do that," Smith said.

Chief Smith was referencing Florida's new constitutional carry law that went into effect July 1, 2023.

Under this law, Floridians can carry a concealed weapon without a government permit. However, anyone carrying concealed must also carry a valid ID on them and show that ID upon demand by a law enforcement officer.

This law does not apply to:

Anyone under the age of 21

Convicted felons

Anyone convicted of certain violent crimes, such as misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence

People subject to a domestic violence or repeat violence injunction

Those who have been committed by a court to a mental institution or substance abuse facility

Florida residents found guilty of drug crimes or being an illegal drug user (including those who have a medical marijuana card)

In the state of Florida, it is also unlawful for anyone under the age of 18 to own a firearm unless it is unloaded and in their home, according to state statutes.

"Law enforcement is always changing. We are working with the city and the clubs downtown to figure out if there is something else we can go to, to sort of keep it secure down there. We have no idea what people have, you know, on their person, if they have grudges against somebody, you know, most people are down there to have a great time and, of course, you always get those few people who come down there who have different things on their mind", Chief Smith says.

