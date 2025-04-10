Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill involved in domestic dispute; wife files for divorce: reports

The Brief Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Keeta Hill, on Monday at his Florida condo, officials say. According to an incident report, Keeta Hill saw her husband throw a computer to the floor, grab the couple's baby daughter and start walking to the balcony in the high-rise condo after the couple had an argument. However, reports say the case is now considered closed after officers determined no crime was committed. Only one day after the incident, reports showed Keeta Hill had filed for divorce.



Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife on Monday at his Florida condo, officials say. Only one day after the incident, reports show Hill's wife, Keeta Hill, had filed for divorce.

Officers respond to ‘assault in progress’

What we know:

According to a Sunny Isles Beach Police Department incident report, police said on Monday they responded to an "assault in progress" at Tyreek Hill's home.

Police said when they arrived at the home, Tyreek Hill, Keeta Hill and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro, were present.

The incident report states that Vaccaro called 911 after she saw Tyreek Hill throw a computer to the floor, grab the couple's baby daughter and start walking to the balcony in the high-rise condo after the couple had an argument. Vaccaro told authorities she had been living with the couple since the birth of her granddaughter last November.

However, reports say the case is now considered closed after officers determined no crime was committed.

Court records show that less than 24 hours after the incident, Keeta Hill submitted documents to Miami-Dade County to split from the Dolphins wide receiver.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill catches a ball before a game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

‘Very aggressive and impulsive’

What they're saying:

In the incident report, Vaccaro called Tyreek Hill "very aggressive and impulsive," saying she feared for her daughter's safety.

Keeta Hill also spoke with the police, saying she and her husband had been arguing more often recently. She alleged he "becomes angry and throws objects," and said the two have been going to couple's therapy, but it's not working out.

Tyreek Hill told officers he had just gotten back from his offseason training when an argument broke out about the couple's therapy. He also admitted to grabbing their baby, reports show.

"I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," Tyreek Hill said in the report.

"On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident, and the case was closed," a Dolphins spokesperson told FOX News. "We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL, and will have no further comment on the matter."

Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not immediately answer a request for comment from FOX News.

Off-the-field incidents

Dig deeper:

Tyreek Hill has been involved in off-the-field incidents before, including one in September with Miami-Dade police before the team's season opener at Hard Rock Stadium. During the incident, Tyreek Hill was detained for hours.

He was seen in videos on social media in handcuffs, with several officers surrounding him. His teammates, Jonnu Smith and Calais Campbell, both tried to intervene, but were unsuccessful in defusing the situation.

Tyreek Hill was later released, and his traffic violations were dismissed after the charging officers failed to appear in court.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Who are Tyreek and Keeta Hill?

The backstory:

NFL superstar Tyreek Hill has played with the Miami Dolphins since 2022. He previously played with the Kansas City Chiefs after being drafted in 2016.

A former track and field star, Tyreek Hill played primarily as a return specialist as a rookie, but has since transitioned to strictly playing wide receiver.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons in the league, won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner.

Tyreek Hill was previously engaged to Crystal Espinal, and they had three children together.

Tyreek and Keeta Hill got married in November 2023. A few months later, Tyreek Hill filed for divorce, but he later insisted the couple was happy and was adamant the filing was a mistake.

In July 2024, the couple announced they would have a baby girl.

