Dole donates 2 million pounds in fresh produce to help communities in need

article

The Dole Food Company announced it has donated over 2 million pounds of fresh produce to communities where people are struggling to find food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dole and its associated growers have donated to local food banks in the U.S. to communities in Latin America.

“The virus is ruthless, and we have seen the brutal impact it has had on people—directly to their health and their income,” stated Johan Linden, CEO of Dole Food Company. “We want to answer the needs of the communities around our operations and do what we can to strengthen them during this moment of hardship.”

RELATED: Florida pub removes $10K stapled to walls for unemployed staff

Dole says its donations have been made in cities that have been hit the hardest by the virus, including San Deigo, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Houston and Los Angeles.

In addition, Dole is also supporting those working on the front lines of the crisis by donating to hospitals in various countries where it operates and working with civil authorities to provide local aid.

RELATED: Sanford-area wholesaler selling fresh food to the public due to COVID-19 shuttering restaurants