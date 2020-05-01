Disney's Hollywood Studios celebrates 31st birthday amid COVID-19 temporary closure

article

Happy Birthday to Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios!

The park turned 31 years old on Friday.

To celebrate, Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro visited the iconic park and made the now-empty space a little louder.

The Disney Parks Blog posted on its Instagram a video of D'Amaro saying he's heard from many people asking how it sounds inside the Disney parks, so for just a few minutes, he wanted to share a little music and magic from inside Hollywood Studios with the world on its birthday.

The video ends with D'Amaro saying he can't wait for the time when he can share the parks with everyone.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened to the public on May 1, 1989, as Disney-MGM Studios.

