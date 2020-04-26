Disney shares Mickey Mouse-shaped beignet recipe to cook from your own kitchen

article

Missing Disney? The newest recipe shared by the parks will bring New Orleans Square and the French Quarter of Disney’s Port Orleans Resort to your home.

On Friday, Disney Parks Blog posted the recipe for Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets, stating that they are the "perfect snack to eat while watching Disney's animated classic 'The Princess and the Frog' on Disney+"

The recipe makes ten large Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets or two dozen small beignets.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 teaspoon dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water (105°)

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable shortening

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 egg

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup boiling water

Vegetable oil for frying

Powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS (as stated by Disney Parks Blog)

"Sprinkle yeast over warm water in a small bowl, stirring to dissolve. Let stand for 5 minutes. Combine sugar, shortening, salt, heavy cream, egg, flour and boiling water in a large bowl; stir in yeast mixture. With the dough hook attachment of an electric mixer on medium speed, mix the dough just until combined and smooth. Let dough rest for 30 minutes. Roll to 1/4-inch thickness and cut individual beignets with a Mickey Mouse-shaped cutter or cut into 2 1/2 to 3-inch squares. Cover with a towel and let dough rise until doubled in size in a warm, draft-free area, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Using caution, heat 3 inches of vegetable oil to 350°F in a deep, heavy pot over medium-high heat. Fry beignets until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes, turning as soon as they brown on one side. Remove with tongs and place on paper towels to drain. Dust warm beignets with powdered sugar and serve immediately."

