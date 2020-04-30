Disney donating one million cloth face masks for families in underserved communities

article

In an effort to help underserved and vulnerable communities during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney announced they will be donating one million reusable, cloth face masks to children and families across the country, including Florida.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the masks will be distributed by MedShare.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” says Charles Redding, CEO and president of MedShare. “Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

RELATED: Disney theme parks may not reopen until 2021, Wall Street analyst says

Disney is also introducing new non-medical, reusable cloth face masks featuring favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters that are available for purchase online. The company will donate all profits from the sales of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020.

The cloth face masks are available for $19.99 for a four-pack and feature fan favorites like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers, and Baby Yoda.

Advertisement

You can pre-order your now on shopDisney.com.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” says Edward Park, senior vice president, Disney store and shopDisney. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”