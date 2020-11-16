Heads up! You may hear loud noises late Monday near Magic Kingdom

article

If you live near Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, then you may hear some loud noises on Monday night.

An official Walt Disney World Cast and Community page warned that they will conduct routine firework testing at Magic Kingdom on Monday between 10 p.m. and midnight.

"We will do our best to keep noise at a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience," they said.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station

They also said that firework performances and other nighttime spectaculars in our parks are temporarily unavailable until further notice.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.