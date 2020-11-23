Disney Cruise Lines cancels all sailings until February 2021

article

Disney Cruise Line has suspended all of its cruises through January 31st, 2021, an advisory on its website says.

"Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members," the cruise line said. "As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we have decided to cancel all sailings departing through January 2021."

Those who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Those who have not paid in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

RELATED: CDC raises warning against cruise travel, lists risk of infection as 'very high'

"Affected guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps," Disney Cruise Line explained. If you have any other questions, you encouraged to call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news

This story was reported from Orlando, Florida.