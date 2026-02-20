Florida woman, neighbor mauled while saving dog from Pitbull attack

The Brief A routine morning walk for Dawn Coffey and her dog, Kona, turned into a violent struggle when an unleashed Pitbull attacked them. While Coffey was trying to fight the dog off, a neighbor rushed over to help. Seminole County Animal Services responded, and it has the dog in quarantine.



A woman and her neighbor were injured after she said a loose dog attacked them during an afternoon walk in a Seminole County neighborhood.

The dog is being held in quarantine by Seminole County Animal Services.

How it started

The backstory:

Dawn Coffey and her dog, Kona, were on a walk in their Seminole County neighborhood when they spotted a black and white pitbull wandering without a leash.

Coffey said she knew instantly that the dog was coming for them.

The attack

In an effort to try and save her pet, Coffey lifted Kona into the air. However, the dog charged, latching onto Kona and pulling everyone to the ground.

Dawn fought back with her bare hands, even placing her hand in the dog's mouth to pry it off Kona.

When Kona finally broke free, Coffey said the dog then bit her twice.

"I was just thinking this dog is going to kill my dog," Coffey said. "I had to do whatever I could do to save my dog."

Neighbors step in to help

Diane Driggers, heard Coffey’s screams from inside her house. She didn't hesitate to help.

"Unfortunately, one of the times that I bent down to pick Kona up, the dog jumped at me, knocked me over and then bit me in the arm," Driggers told FOX 35’s Alexus Cleavenger.

Another neighbor down the street called 911.

The message

As both Coffey and Driggers recover from their wounds, they have a message for dog owners.

"I just want people to be responsible," Coffey said.

"Take care of them just like you would your own child," Driggers said. "It helps protect them, and it helps protect other people."

What’s Next?

The Pitbull is currently being held in quarantine by Seminole County Animal Services pending an investigation.

A GoFundMe page has started to help cover the medical and veterinary bills for Coffey and Kona.