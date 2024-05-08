Osceola County teacher removed amid allegations of 'inappropriate' computer use, school district says

Stream FOX 35 News:

An Osceola County middle school teacher has been "removed" from the classroom after allegations were made that he was "looking at inappropriate material on the computer," a spokesperson for the Osceola County School District told FOX 35 on Wednesday.

The allegation was made Tuesday against the Discovery Intermediate School teacher, the district added. The teacher's identity has not been released at this time, nor have the details of the "inappropriate material."

He has been removed from the classroom until the district's human resources department completes its investigation.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.