Florida alligator takes woman's shoe after she provoked him: 'Serves her right'

A Florida alligator got some not-so-subtle revenge against a woman who threw her shoes at it – by taking one of them with him into the water. Watch the video in the player above.

Sarah Louise Martin told Storyful that she was visiting Florida on vacation recently from Gravesend, United Kingdom. She was staying at a home in Kissimmee, Florida, she said.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Martin wished everyone a good morning and was highlighting a small alligator that was hanging near a herd of deer.

"Morning everyone. I've just woke up and come outside and I've just seen this on the grass outside – an alligator casually walking around and some deers. Well, they look like deers. I'm not too sure what they are."

She then goes on to explain that the family next door was feeding the deer.

"They don't seem to be scared of him at all," she said, referring to the deer and the alligator. Moments later, the alligator begins to slowly move towards the deer.

"He's on the move," Martin narrates.

Photos: Alligator steals shoe from woman who threw it at him

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Sarah Louise Martin via Storyful

The alligator lies back down in the grass, seemingly watching the herd of deer eating grass and whatever food was being thrown at them.

Moments later, a pair of shoes were thrown at the alligator, which spooked it and caused it to briefly run away. One of the people gets closer to the alligator and throws a show again in the direction of the alligator, presumably trying to get it away from the deer and back into the water.

This is where the alligator gets its revenge. The alligator then put one of the shoes in its mouth and scurried back into the water.

"No! They're throwing their shoe at him," Martin says in the video, seemingly disappointed.

"Get the shoe and eat it!" she says in the video. Run off with her shoe. That serves her right for throwing the shoe in."

Alligator safety: What to know

Alligators can be found in all bodies of water in Florida and are found in all 67 counties in the state. It is estimated that more than 1.3 million alligators live in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

While alligator attacks are rare, people have been hurt or killed by alligators. To avoid potential conflict with alligators, there are several safety measures to keep in mind:

Keey a safe distance from alligators

Keep pets on a leash and do not walk with your pet near the water's edge. Alligators often think of pets as a potential meal.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. Alligators are most active early in the morning and at night.

Never feed an alligator (or other wildlife for that matter). This causes gators and other species to lose their natural fear of humans.

Florida does have a Nuisance Alligator Hotline, where people can report unwanted alligators. When this happens, licensed trappers will either remove and transport the gator, kill it, sell its hide or meat, or sell it to an alligator farm, exhibit, or zoo.

To qualify as a nuisance gator:

The gator has to be at least 4 feet.

The gate has to pose a threat to people, pets, or property

Nuisance Hotline: 888-404-3922