Shots fired at McDonald's in Kissimmee; Osceola County deputies investigating

The Brief A shooting occurred Thursday night at a McDonald's in Kissimmee, damaging the building. No injuries were reported. Authorities are reviewing footage and seeking tips.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a shooting Thursday night at a McDonald's.

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant located at 3845 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee.

Deputies said the building had damage consistent with being hit by multiple projectiles.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and are reviewing surveillance video to see if the incident was caught on camera.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

As of Friday morning, no one had reported any injuries.

What you can do:

If you have information about possible suspects or suspect vehicles involved in this incident, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS