Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself in on Sunday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest on domestic violence charges, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, deputies clarified his charges. The 29-year-old Georgia native was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation.

Cameron Sutton is wanted for aggravated battery and domestic violence in Hillsborough County, Florida. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that Sutton's attorney contacted deputies to inform them that he was headed to Tampa to turn himself in to authorities. He arrived at the Orient Road Jail just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself in to the Orient Road Jail on March 31, 2024. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions."

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Cameron Sutton #1 of the Detroit Lions walks off of the field after at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they would release his mug shot when it becomes available.

The former Tennessee Volunteer was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played six seasons with the Steelers before signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions last March.

When Sutton's warrant was first announced on March 20, the Detroit Lions shared a statement with sister station FOX 2 Detroit that said, "We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."