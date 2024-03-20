Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton wanted in Florida on domestic violence charge

article

A warrant has been put out for the arrest of Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton for an aggravated battery and domestic violence charge, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The 29-year-old Georgia native may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with Florida tag AZ33QB, deputies said.

No other details about the case were released.

Cameron Sutton is wanted for aggravated battery - domestic violence in Hillsborough County, Florida. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The former Tennessee Volunteer was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played six seasons with the Steelers before signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions last March.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared Sutton's photo and information on social media on Wednesday morning.

"Did y'all check the Lions locker room?" one user said on X.

"Out of our jurisdiction," the sheriff's office replied.

This is a developing story.