Deputies: Volusia man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old runaway

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say sexually battered a 12-year-old girl who had run away from a group home last year.

Brian Young, 53, who lives in a transient camp in Deltona, is facing charges.

According to deputies, the girl was found at Green Springs Park in August 2021 after running away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home. While being taken to Halifax Behavioral Services for evaluation, she reportedly told officials that she had been raped after leaving a homeless camp in the woods.

DNA from a sexual assault kit reportedly matched Young and he was taken into custody for sexual battery of a child.

"After a search of his backpack he was also charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of narcotics paraphernalia," the sheriff's office said.

