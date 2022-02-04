Major winter storm canceling flights at Orlando airport

Millions of Americans are in the path of a winter storm that's now taking aim at the northeast. It'll drop heavy snow in parts of Ohio, New York and southern New England through Friday.

It has already cut power to about 350,000 homes and businesses from the Ohio Valley to Texas. It's also wreaking havoc on travel plans, including for those flying in and out of Orlando International Airport.

Dozens of flights at OIA are canceled again on Friday and as the day goes on, we could see the number go higher.

JetBlue, Frontier, and Orlando International’s busiest carrier, Southwest, are seeing the most cancellations here in Orlando, according to FlightAware.

Nationwide, the flight-tracking website shows more than 2,600 flights have already been canceled on Friday. They reported nearly 5,000 scrapped flights on Thursday.

As that winter weather system continues to move through the country, more airports are being affected as the ones already hit try to catch up.

