Deputies search for suspect in deadly Orange County shooting in Malibu Groves neighborhood

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 4800 block of West Pine St. in the Malibu Groves neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Authorities are conducting an active homicide investigation, and no additional details were immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).