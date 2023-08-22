Expand / Collapse search

Deputies looking to ID shirtless man allegedly caught sneaking around Florida home

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies are looking to identify a shirtless man they said was caught sneaking around a home in Lake Mary last week.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at a home near Lake Way Road and Lake Park Drive in unincorporated Lake Mary.

Authorities said he entered a screened patio of the home. The victims snapped a photo of the man before he ran off. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call deputies at 407-665-6650.